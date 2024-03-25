A man who admitted beating a woman at a north Pembrokeshire caravan park has been given a community order lasting until 2026.
Rhys Morgan admitted assaulting the woman at Fishguard Holiday Park on August 24 last year.
Morgan, 31, was sentenced at Newport (Gwent) Magistrates Court last Tuesday, March 19.
Magistrates handed down a community order which is in force until March 18, 2026.
During this time Morgan, of East Roedin in Coed Eva, Cwmbran, will have to complete a 29 day programme, a Building Better Relationships course and ten days of rehabilitation activity.
Magistrates said that they took his guilty plea into account when sentencing.
He will also have to pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge. He will have to pay the total of £199 in monthly instalments of £20, starting on April 16 this year.
