Christopher Brockway, 43, of Church Street, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with four drug offences all from February 11.

Brockway was accused of possession with intent to supply diamorphine relating to “18 or more grams of heroin”, prosecutor Ian Wright said.

The defendant was also charged with an alternative offence of possession of the heroin – a Class A drug.

Brockway was accused of a second offence of possession of a Class A drug, relating to morphine.

He also faced a charge of possessing criminal property. Mr Wright said that “in excess of £2,000” was found “secreted in a cushion” on a sofa in a room which had been “declared a health hazard”.

Brockway pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

He admitted possession of diamorphine, but entered no plea on the charge relating to morphine possession as this was the first time he had heard the charge.

Mr Wright said that the prosecution would seek a trial on the possession with intent to supply charge.

Brockway was remanded back in to custody, and Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of August 7.