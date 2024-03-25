A MAN has denied strangling and assaulting a woman in Pembroke Dock.
Jonathon Stapleton, 43, of Marshall Road in Monkton, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with strangulation and battery.
Stapleton was alleged to have attacked and strangled a woman in Pembroke Dock on February 11.
He pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.
The defendant was remanded back into custody, and Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of August 1.
