Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating a report of an assault on a woman at around 7pm on Saturday, March 16.

It was said to have taken place near to the Normandie in Upper Frog Street in Tenby.

The woman was seen on CCTV being pushed by a man, causing her to fall backwards on to the floor.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The man was later apprehended for an unrelated matter, but police are trying to identify the woman and are now appealing for her to come forward.

Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling PC 517 Richards via 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://orlo.uk/cfEfX, or via direct message on social media.

The woman is also encouraged to get in touch with the police.