Described as a "comedy genius" by the Review Hub, the performance at the Torch Theatre on April 19 promises a world rich with puppets, balloons and poopy-loops.

The protagonist will try to rediscover his innocent joy while recreating the last episode of his favourite childhood TV programme.

Described as 'an audience responsive, ragged-scream party-piece,' the show aims to invoke smiles and hearty laughter amidst chaos.

Justin Teddy Cliffe, the mastermind behind The Tigerface Show, will be joined by his friends The Dream Maker and Fast Hands (the jungle's own BSL interpreter).

He said: "My training is in performance, directing and devising theatre with applied filmmaking, and in my personal practice I create absurdist, comedic and raucous work that explores human experience, society, mental health and philosophy."

The Tigerface Show (suitable for 16+) starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £15.