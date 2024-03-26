Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that a woman was granted a restraining order against James Britton on June 22, 2022.

Britton, 31, of Coronation Avenue in Haverfordwest, appeared in court charged with two offences of harassment for breaching that restraining order.

It was alleged that Britton had shouted abuse and threats at the woman on December 29 and between December 30 and 31.

He was found guilty of each offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 26.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and when Britton returned to court on March 18, he was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must also pay £650 in court costs.