Mark Hearne, 45, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court where he faced a charge of assault by beating.

Hearne was alleged to have attacked a woman on March 17 in Pembroke.

Due to the case having involved domestic violence, he was called before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 18, where he pleaded guilty.

Hearne, of Devon Drive in Pembroke, was sentenced the following day to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was fined £866 and must pay £500 in compensation and £85 in costs.