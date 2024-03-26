The respected annual Fishguard Festival of Music will prominently feature Celtic talent.

This year's festival, which is set to officially launch next month, has confirmed the participation of some of the finest Celtic musicians in this year's programme.

This year's festival will return to its traditional July date, running from July 18 to 31, 2024.

On July 31, the Bethel Chapel in Fishguard will play host to the music of Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Irish fiddler Aoife Ní Bhriain.

They'll be performing compositions from their critically acclaimed debut album, Double You.

Described as a mesmerising blend of music influenced by the unique cultures of their respective home countries, it promises to be an unforgettable treat for attendees.

Ahead of that, on July 30, Theatr Gwaun will host a performance by VRï, two-time winners of the Best Album at the Welsh Folk Awards.

The group, consisting of Jordan Price Williams, Aneirin Jones and Patrick Rimes offers a captivating mix of traditional Welsh music, chamber music elegance, and the energy of a lively pub session.

Tickets for the VRï and the Finch and Ní Bhriain concerts go on sale when the festival officially launches its full programme on April 15.

For more details, the public is encouraged to visit the festival's website at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.

Gillian Green MBE, artistic director of the Fishguard Festival of Music, expressed her delight about this year's line up, saying: "I am delighted that these acclaimed musicians have confirmed attendance at this year’s festival.

"They represent the very best of contemporary Welsh and Irish music.

"Both concerts will be spellbinding collaborations between musical powerhouses and will complement the classical music offering elsewhere in the festival programme."