This comes as Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) advises people to order their repeat prescriptions early.

GP practices and community pharmacies across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be closed or have reduced opening hours during the bank holidays, making it tougher for patients to acquire medications at short notice.

Professor Christopher Brown, clinical director of pharmacy and medicines management for Hywel Dda UHB, said: "Over the bank holiday weekends it may take longer than usual to process your repeat prescription, and have it dispensed.

"Using emergency or urgent services to access planned medication puts added pressure on already busy services.

"If you take medication regularly and are due a repeat prescription, please get it in early."

Residents can find community pharmacy opening times on the health board's website.