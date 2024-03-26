Poet laureate Simon Armitage, Owen Sheers, and Bethany Handley were welcomed at the Poet Laureate Library Tour on March 8 at Haverfordwest Library.

The event was opened by Pembrokeshire County Council chairman, Cllr Thomas Tudor and saw Mr Armitage, Mr Sheers, Ms Handley, and winners of the recent library poetry competition delivering performances.

Bethany Handley kicked off the evening, sharing heartfelt and humorous poems that drew on her experiences as a wheelchair user and her passionate fight for better access to nature for disabled people.

Award-winning Welsh poet, author and playwright Owen Sheers, shared an extract from his BAFTA-nominated film-poem, the Green Hollow, along with pieces about parenthood reflecting on his experiences as a son and a father.

Mr Armitage, revered for his numerous poetry awards including the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry, performed engaging pieces that were humorous and enthralling, encapsulating universal themes and drawing upon his experiences during the Covid pandemic.

One highlight was a whimsical poem inspired by a Velux window.

President of the National Library of Wales, Ashok Ahir, thanked the trio and unveiled the new exhibition, Dylan: The Lyrical Life of Dylan Thomas, that is open until September 14, 2024.

Cllr Tudor later presented the prizes to winners of the library's recent poetry eisteddfod competition.

The theme, inspired by Dylan Thomas works, attracted high-standard entries which are on display until the end of the Easter holidays.

The prizes were given to Sian Davies, Philippa Davies, Tony Potts, John Matthews, Ellie McGrath and Skye-Lea Jones.

Cllr Thomas Tudor said: "The Riverside opened its doors in December 2018 and has enjoyed many fascinating exhibitions since thanks to the continued partnership with the National Library of Wales.

"The Riverside was one of just six libraries to host this Poet Laureate Library Tour for 2024.

"It is a fantastic achievement for Haverfordwest Library to be a part of these significant events, helping to raise the profile and regeneration of the county town and I thank everyone who has worked hard to make the event a success."

The councillor also acknowledged the crucial support received from The National Library of Wales and Haverfordwest Town Council in organising the event.