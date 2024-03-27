A NARBERTH man has been charged with assaulting a woman, damaging her television and stealing her mobile phone.
Dilan Anderson, 29, of High Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.
Anderson was accused of assaulting a woman in Haverfordwest on February 1. He was also accused damaging her television and a bedroom door.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The defendant was also alleged to have assaulted a police officer on September 8 in Narberth.
Anderson pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 21 to assault by beating, criminal damage, theft in a dwelling, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to the attack on a police officer.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Anderson was granted bail. He will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on April 15.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here