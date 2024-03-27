Dilan Anderson, 29, of High Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.

Anderson was accused of assaulting a woman in Haverfordwest on February 1. He was also accused damaging her television and a bedroom door.

The defendant was also alleged to have assaulted a police officer on September 8 in Narberth.

Anderson pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 21 to assault by beating, criminal damage, theft in a dwelling, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to the attack on a police officer.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and Anderson was granted bail. He will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on April 15.