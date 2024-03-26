Dr Amanda Gummer, a research psychologist specialising in child development, asserts that focusing solely on children's happiness as a target can be misguided.

Instead, she encourages to keep children engaged in activities out of the house, as they can foster their mental wellbeing.

Dr Gummer said: "During the pandemic, kids lost out on a lot of socialisation, and it hasn't fully come back yet."

National Children’s Activities Week, hosted by What’s On 4 Kids is poised to begin on May 13 and runs until May 19.

The aim is to illustrate the impact of mental and physical benefits, derived from activities for children and their families.

Sam Willoughby, chief executive of What’s On 4 Kids, said: "Getting our children active again should be a major point of focus for parents, carers, and our society as a whole.

"Children’s Activities Week highlights the extraordinary mental and physical benefits of activities, classes and clubs for children and their families."

Funds gathered during the week will be directed to Caudwell Children, a charity focusing on providing equal opportunities for disabled and autistic children.

Echoing this, Ms Willoughby added: "CAW supports the incredible work of Caudwell Children, dedicated to increasing equal access to opportunities for disabled and autistic children."

Those who want to join the National Children’s Activities Week can find more information visiting the children's activities week website.