Low levels of radon can be found in every building yet there are certain areas of the country where this compound is more prevalent, due to the type of ground buildings were constructed on.

The UK Health Security Agency have provided an interactive map on their website which tells you if you live in, or close to a location with high levels of radon gas.

Darker colours on the map suggest higher levels of radon with a risk level of greater than one in three homes whereas lighter colours suggest the risk is less than one home in a hundred.

How Pembrokeshire is impacted by radon gas

Despite being surrounded by more greenery, there seems to be higher levels of radon gas in Pembrokeshire overall when compared to urban cities like London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

West Wales in general displays a higher risk of radon but this area of the UK still has lower risk than other rural areas such as Cornwall and Derbyshire.

According to the interactive map, Tenby, Milford Haven, Pembroke, Johnston, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest and Letterston all have maximum radon potential between 10-30%.

Saundersfoot is in the 3-5% range while Hook and Broad Haven possess the lowest risk with maximum radon potential of 1-3%.

Stackpole and areas south of Buckspool present the darkest areas in Pembrokeshire, meaning a maximum radon potential greater than 30%.

What is radon gas?

Radon gas is characterized by being colourless, odourless, and radioactive. It forms naturally when radioactive metal like thorium, radium or uranium breaks down in groundwater, soil, or rocks.

Unfortunately, this means radon is everywhere and a person can develop lung cancer if they are exposed to the gas for long durations.

How dangerous is radon gas?

Ukradon states that radon emits radiation that causes damage to living tissues.

Radon is dangerous because it is easy to inhale and then enter the lungs. Whilst inside the body, the gas is absorbed by lung tissues which can lead to lung cancer.

The longer you are exposed to high amounts of radon the higher the risk.

The best prevention of radon inhalation is to find out if you live in a radon-dense area and measure your home with the use of a validated laboratory.

Furthermore, radon emanates from cigarettes, so smokers are at greater risk of developing cancer.

How to check radon in your area

A Radon Risk Report can be bought from the UK Government website for £3.90 which will reveal if your home is in a radon affected area.

If your home is at risk, two detectors will be posted to place in your home. One for measuring radon in your bedroom and the other in the living room.

When three months pass, send the detectors back and you will receive the results for £52.80.

Check out the Ukradon website for more information about testing for radon and to use the interactive map.