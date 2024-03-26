Big Blue Sky on Narberth’s High Street is the brainchild of Katie Clark.

Art and design graduate Katie has 17 years’ experience in fashion retail, having worked for major high street brands including Wallis, Primark, Peacocks and Whitestuff.

“With a natural flair for the fields of art, design and fashion. I've long-planned to channel my creativity into a business environment,” said Katie.

“And, with 17 years' experience in fashion retail behind me, and substantial management skills. I felt ready to do it.”

Big Blue Sky held its official opening in Narberth on Friday, March 22.

Katie says that from the start her aim was to bring a women’s clothing and accessories shop to Pembrokeshire that offered a sense of affordable luxury.

“My point of difference is offering cool outfits with an edge that are worth every penny - clothes that make women feel special, with a sense of luxury and peerless customer service,” said Katie.

Neyland girl Katie went away to study and work before coming back to Pembrokeshire to set up her dream business.

She created the Big Blue Sky name and brand concept in the light of the kinds of products and in-store experience she wanted to offer her clientele.

“The name intends to evoke a sense of freedom and joy. Of happy days at the beach, of the sky being the limit, of anything being possible,” she said.

“It feels fresh, free and bright, with a luxurious element alluded to by touches of copper in the logo, exterior signage and in store furnishings.”

The new shop boasts the brand colours of navy white and copper with a door wall as the main feature and pipe work fittings to create a different and contemporary vibe.

“I've always been a massive believer that a customer’s journey starts at your windows,” said Katie.

“From entering the shop with a welcoming face, beautiful shop fittings, an inviting fitting room, a space for children to sit and colour, and of course the all in important chair ( for those customers that need a rest from all the retail therapy) and to finish off that journey having customer purchases luxuriously wrapped in a beautiful bag. “ Katie has sourced products and brands for their fit, style and quality.

“The products needed to compliment a lady’s body and make her feel amazing in what she's wearing,” she said.

She also offers a one to one styling service for only £40 which included few hours of wardrobe revamping with a glass, or 2, of fizz.

“It’s a time to treat themselves and feel amazing leaving,” she said. “I will invite them to bring some of their favourite pieces from their own wardrobes and we'll bring them back to life by showing how to change, style and add in pieces. “

For more information, visit bigbluesky.narberth on Instagram.