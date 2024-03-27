The talk will see international architect and owner of The Retreats Group, Keith Griffiths, discussing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in architecture.

Mr Griffiths, founder and chairman of global architecture firm Aedas, will hold the talk at the Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids on April 14, from 4pm to 5pm.

Known for projects like the Dubai Metro and Hong Kong High Speed Rail station and Airport, Mr Griffiths plans to share his insights into the transformative potential of AI in the architecture field.

The event is targeted towards architecture enthusiasts, technology lovers or people simply interested in forward-thinking design.

Tickets cost £10 per person and can be reserved through the hotel's website.

Those interested in extending their visit can book dinner and a stay at the hotel with prices starting at £185 per night for two.