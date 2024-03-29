Barafundle Beach came in the top ten of a study by Cinch due to the number of restaurants in the area, along with other factors such as temperature and parking prices.

Monitoring editor at Cinch, Sam Sheehan said: “To determine the best UK beach locations for your Easter staycation, we analysed the top 20 traveller-favourite beaches from TripAdvisor, ranking them on average March temperature, Instagram popularity, parking prices and the number of fish and chips shops in the area.

“Based on our findings, Camber Sands in East Sussex is the ideal beach spot for your Easter travels. You can expect inspiring views and relatively warm temperatures in this part of the world, with the thermometer reaching an average of 10˚C in March 2024.

“But if the East Sussex coast doesn’t work for you, Barafundle Beach (Wales) and Bournemouth Beach (Dorset) are stunning seaside options, too. Sitting in second and third places respectively, these beaches provide a great destination for your Easter weekend.”

The top 20 beaches for fish and chips in the UK are:

Camber Sands Barafundle Beach Bournemouth Beach Brighton Beach Scarborough Beach Sandbanks Beach Fistral Beach Woolacombe Beach Hengistbury Head Beach Weymouth Beach Perranporth Beach Horsey Beach Filey Beach Porthminster Beach Wells-Next-the-Sea Beach Carbis Bay Beach St. Brelade's Bay Beach Gorleston-On-Sea Beach Luskentyre Rhossili Bay

Cinch conducted their study by first finding out the top 20 traveller favourite beaches from Trip Advisor before filtering for fish and chips restaurants by specific location.

Holiday Weather was used to see average temperature in March for each location and Parkopedia analysed all the car parks referenced for each beach.

For Instagram popularity, the number of hashtags for beach location was gathered and each resulted was weighted to give an overall score from 0 to 100 before aggregating an overall score out of 400 for each beach.

Around 2.7 million people went on ‘getaway trips’ on Good Friday in 2023 and according to figures from VisitBritain, millions of Brits are planning to spend Easter away from home this year.