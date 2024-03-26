Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the M4 between Hendy and Pont Abraham at around 11.20pm on Monday, March 18.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the following afternoon that the driver of the car died at the scene.

The driver has now been named as 56-year-old Stephen Abbott.

Mr Abbott’s family have paid tribute to him, saying that he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Stephen Abbott was described by his family as “a larger than life character”. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Steve was a larger than life character who was well known locally and through his work with the Bar 44 group, for over 20 years in Cowbridge and latterly in Parador, Cardiff,” his family said in a statement.

“Brought up in Porthcawl, he lived in the Bridgend area before moving to Carmarthenshire.

“All his family will miss him greatly, as will his friends and colleagues.

“His sudden death has left us heartbroken, and we ask that anyone who can help the police with their enquires please do so.”

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Abbott, who died in a crash on the M4. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Mr Abbott’s family is being supported by specialist officers and has requested privacy at this difficult time.

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

“We are still appealing for information and can now share more about his movements in the lead-up to the collision, which we hope may bring forward new witnesses,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“It is known that Mr Abbott left his home address in the Gorslas area in his car, a blue/grey Kia Ceed, at around 9.45pm on Monday, March 18.

“He travelled along the M4 eastbound and then through Hendy, Pontarddulais, and Pontlliw, before turning around and travelling back to Pont Abraham to re-join the M4 eastbound, before colliding with a stationary lorry.

“If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: DP-20240318-429