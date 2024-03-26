On February 9, 2022, Richard Read contacted an account on the site FabGuys which said it was a 12-year-old boy named ‘James’.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson told Swansea Crown Court that ‘James’ was actually an undercover police officer.

Read told ‘James’ that he and his wife, who were both in their sixties, were looking for “discreet fun”.

The conversation moved to Snapchat, and ‘James’ told Read that he was 12 years old.

He sent pictures of him and his wife clothed, and asked for ‘James’ to send a picture back. When he did, Read described him as “a lovely looking boy”.

Mr Simpson said that Read sent ‘James’ pictures of his wife in a bikini and topless, and asked whether he had an erection. When the decoy account replied yes, Read asked him to send him a picture of it. The decoy replied that he was in school, and Read asked him to take a picture of his class.

Police raided Read’s address in Pembroke on February 28, 2022.

On his phone, officers found two Category A – the most serious – indecent images of children and four Category B images. These involved children aged between six and 13, Mr Simpson said.

They also found extreme pornographic images depicting bestiality involving a horse.

Read, 67, now of New Walls in the Totterdown area of Bristol, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child, making indecent images of Categories A and B, and possessing extreme pornography at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Stuart John, in mitigation, said there had been a delay in the case coming before the court, and that Read had no previous convictions.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation,” he said.

“He has taken action straight away voluntarily to address the causes of these offences.

“This man has shown his commitment to make changes. He had come to terms with his sexuality and who he was.

“It’s had a profound impact on his family life. He’s now separated from his wife.”

The judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, sentenced Read to a total of 12 months, suspended for 21 months. As part of this, Read will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Read must also sign the sex offenders register and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order – both for a period of 10 years.