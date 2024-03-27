Charlotte Finley, 37, of St Dogmaels, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving.

It was alleged that Finley was driving a BMW dangerously on North Road on June 4.

She was also alleged to have caused around £500 of damage to a Ford C-Max on North Road on that date.

Finley indicated guilty pleas to each of the offences on March 20.

She was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentence on April 10.