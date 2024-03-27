For the first time, the county's rugged coastline, as captured in oil paintings by Rosalyn Siân Evans, will be exhibited at the Torch Theatre throughout April.

The artist's work, titled 'Enduring Landscapes: Nature and Emotion Abstracted,' presents a view of landscapes and sea, inspired by her childhood on Caerfai dairy farm on the St David’s Peninsula.

"As a youngster growing up on the farm and being in touch with nature and the surrounding sea, that was only a stone's throw from us, I didn’t really appreciate the beauty until I went away to study, and then I missed it so much," said Rosalyn, who aspires to be a full-time artist.

When Rosalyn paints, she uses a variety of tools including brushes, palette knives, and even her hands and feet for more depth and drama.

She said: "Exhibiting at the Torch Theatre is a really big thing for me and I'm so excited to be finally arranging this event with them," she said.

Reflecting on the upcoming exhibition, she expressed a mix of excitement and apprehension.

"I just hope that the paintings I sell are as loved in their new homes as much as I've loved creating them," she said with a big grin.

Her work will be displayed at the Joanna Field Gallery at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven from April 2 to 28.