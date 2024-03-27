The Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids will be hosting workshops exploring Pembrokeshire’s natural wonders from April 27 to 28.

Led by printmaker and collage artist, Megan Fatharly, the four-hour sessions offer a deep dive into mono-printing and drawing techniques centred around the region’s organic materials.

Workshop participants can expect to begin their days with guided nature walks, sketching and gathering natural materials such as leaves and twigs for their printmaking sessions.

After the collections are done, the attendees will head back to the hotel to learn how to create fascinating prints using the objects they found.

Drawing skills will be interlaced with mono-printing techniques, and participants will also get the opportunity to venture into alternate methods like gel plate printing.

Ms Fatharly said: "Being an artist is something that is organic and ever-changing.

"I love this fluidity as it enables me to experiment and learn new things every day."

The workshops, which are limited to 10 participants each, can accommodate both beginners and those keen on enhancing their understanding of melding drawing with other artistic techniques.

The Art of Mono Printing and Drawing in Nature workshops will occur between 10am and 2pm, inclusive of tea breaks, with Welsh cakes on offer.

Tickets cost £65 per person and can be booked online via the hotel’s website or by calling 01437 725 555 for further details.