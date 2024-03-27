The UK Career Development Awards (UKCDAs), presented by the Career Development Institute, have shortlisted the organisation, celebrating achievements within the career development sector at home and overseas.

Careers Wales has been acknowledged in three categories.

The 'Use of Technology in Career Development' nods towards their bilingual interactive resource, Careers City, designed to assist elementary schools incorporate CWRE in an engaging, straightforward fashion.

They were also recognised for their 'Innovative Employer Engagement Activity', notably their Tailored Work Experience (TWE) project.

It caters to Year 10 and Year 11 students at risk of disengagement due to factors such as poor attendance, behaviour or academic performance.

Furthermore, Annmarie Wills, a careers adviser with the company, is nominated for 'Public sector Career Development Professional of the year'. Ms Wills was applauded for her innovative, creative methods and her commitment to ensuring clients attain their full potential.

She said: "It's an honour to be shortlisted for the Award for Public sector Career Development Professional of the year.

"It's wonderful to see our efforts being acknowledged, and it only drives me further to continue supporting individuals in achieving their career aspirations."

CEO of Careers Wales, Nikki Lawrence, expressed her delight at the recognition.

She said: "I’m delighted at the recognition.

"Being shortlisted in three categories is testament to our support for our customers.

The winners will be announced on June 18, 2024, at the Italian Mill, Museum of Making, Derby.