The CIPD Wales Awards crowned the gas emergency and pipeline service as the Best Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative within the private sector this year.

The award recognised the organisation's efforts in pushing innovative HR practices and creating an inclusive working space by mitigating inequalities, overcoming resistance, breaking down barriers and bias, and fostering change.

Head of people & engagement at Wales & West Utilities, Bethan Jones said: "We are delighted to be recognised by our professional body for our continued drive to address important issues that build a sustainable commitment to fostering diversity, promoting inclusion, and creating an equitable working environment.

"Our values underpin everything we do, and we strive to create a working environment that supports and fosters diversity, inclusion, and equity."

Lesley Richards, head of the CIPD in Wales, said: "HR and people development directly influences the successful operation of every business and are integral to championing employee progress and retaining talent.

"All of our winners, those highly commended and finalists have proven that are excellent examples of the difference that HR and people practices can make."

The CIPD in Wales, the professional body for HR and people development, held the awards at Cardiff City Stadium and honoured more than 80 finalists across nine categories.

In December, Wales & West Utilities was recognised by Utility Week with its newly introduced Skills and Diversity Award.

The company services 7.5m people across Wales and the south west of England.