Police were called to an address on Maesglas Avenue in Newport at around 8.50am yesterday (Monday, March 25).

The Welsh Ambulance Service and the force attended the scene.

A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury. She remains in custody.

The dog has since been humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.

Police presence along Maesglas Avenue (Image: Newsquest)

The incident caused a large emergency police presence.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to an address in Maesglas Avenue, Newport, at around 8.50am on Monday 25 March, following reports of a dog attack.

"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, a 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury. She remains in custody.

"The dog has been humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon."