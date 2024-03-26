Fire and ambulance crews from both sides of the English-Welsh border were called after a woman fell while walking at Offah's Dyke yesterday (Monday, March 25).

A Midlands Air Ambulance was called to the scene to treat the woman who was described as having “serious but not life-threatening” injuries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen near to Kinsley Road at 1.24pm, one ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, before being taken to Hereford County Hospital by land ambulance.”

A Spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 4.38pm on Monday, March, 25, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as SSC Urgent.

“Two fire appliances were mobilised from Clun.

“Crews along with over the border brigade Mid and West Wales assisted West Midlands Ambulance.”