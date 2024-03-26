McDonald’s is cutting the price of its Happy Meals for families this Easter with a 40% price drop.
The new offer comes as the fast food chain announces its first-ever Happy Meal partnership with card game Uno with a variety of card packs available to collect.
All McDonald’s restaurants will be offering Happy Meals for the new temporary price of £1.99 each from Thursday, March 28 at 00.01 to Sunday, April 14 at 23.59.
Those tucking into a Happy Meal during this period can look forward to receiving one of six Uno card game packs including the classic version and five others which feature well-known DreamWorks film characters from the likes of Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Madagascar, Trolls and Megamind.
The Uno packs will be available with Happy Meals for six weeks from Wednesday, March 27 until Tuesday, May 7.
Families looking for a book instead of a toy can opt for one of two Little People Big Dreams books - I Can Be an Astronaut or I Can Be a Brave Adventurer.
More fun activities can be enjoyed by families at the McDonald’s Family Hub.
How much will Happy Meals cost at McDonald’s this spring?
If you’re looking to get a cheaper Happy Meal, here’s how you can.
Happy Meals are available for the usual price of £3.49 or £1.99 if you use the McDonald’s app to redeem the discount offer.
The offer can be used once per day when purchasing a Happy Meal during the offer period.
A Happy Meal contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with an Apple and Grape Bag or Carrot Bag side plus a drink with options including water, milk or Fruit Shoot.
