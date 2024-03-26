The new offer comes as the fast food chain announces its first-ever Happy Meal partnership with card game Uno with a variety of card packs available to collect.

All McDonald’s restaurants will be offering Happy Meals for the new temporary price of £1.99 each from Thursday, March 28 at 00.01 to Sunday, April 14 at 23.59.

Those tucking into a Happy Meal during this period can look forward to receiving one of six Uno card game packs including the classic version and five others which feature well-known DreamWorks film characters from the likes of Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Madagascar, Trolls and Megamind.

Six different packs of Uno cards are available with Happy Meals (Image: McDonald's)

The Uno packs will be available with Happy Meals for six weeks from Wednesday, March 27 until Tuesday, May 7.

Families looking for a book instead of a toy can opt for one of two Little People Big Dreams books - I Can Be an Astronaut or I Can Be a Brave Adventurer.

More fun activities can be enjoyed by families at the McDonald’s Family Hub.

If you’re looking to get a cheaper Happy Meal, here’s how you can.

Happy Meals are available for the usual price of £3.49 or £1.99 if you use the McDonald’s app to redeem the discount offer.

The offer can be used once per day when purchasing a Happy Meal during the offer period.

A Happy Meal contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with an Apple and Grape Bag or Carrot Bag side plus a drink with options including water, milk or Fruit Shoot.