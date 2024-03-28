The People's Theatre company is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a performance of "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly" on Saturday, April 6 at Mwldan.

This stage adaptation involves aliens from a distant planet that have crash-landed on Earth, requiring our help to return home.

Their rocket, interestingly, doesn't run on fuel but on stories.

The tickets for the 2pm show cost £10, with concessions at £9.

People of all ages, from 3 to 103, will enjoy this imaginative production written by Steven Lee.

Tickets can be bought on the Mwldan website anytime or from the box office from noon till 8pm between Tuesday and Sunday.