The hilarious stand-up show 'Organised Fun' will be hosted by Mwldan on April 5 at 8pm. It was initially supposed to be held in November last year but had to be rescheduled.

Known for his chaotic performances, Ivo Graham has previously faced tasks such as dismantling a barge and forgetting the iconic 1992 Ipswich Town crest.

In the forthcoming show, audiences should expect quizzes, tangents, and a fair bit of fluster.

The comedic performances, however, may include swearing and adult content, so the age guidance for the show is 14+. Alex Kealy will join Graham as supporting act.

Tickets are priced at £16 each, available from Mwldan's website at any time or via their box office between 12 - 8pm Tuesday to Sunday.