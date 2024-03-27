Shalom House in St Davids supports Pembrokeshire people who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, such as MND, Parkinson’s and COPD.

It offers a day centre from Monday to Friday and, when funding allows, provides Monday to Friday respite sessions at set weeks through the year.

The hospice and day care and respite centre, which is non-religious and open to everyone, needs to raise around £288,000 to keep running, this is equivalent to around £24,000 per month.

However, it is reaching the end of its resources, with health board funding halving from £10,000 to £5,000 a month over the last five years and likely to end in September of this year.

“We are reaching the end of our resources, and we need help to save our essential service,” said Shalom’s business manager Sam Wilson-Croft.

“Without a cash injection we are in danger of closing within the next 12 months.

“We provide a vital service to our county and whilst we may only be small, our impact on those we support is huge.”

Sam added that Shalom’s two charity shops in Fishguard and St Davids as well as and the fundraising events that are run over the year help with the income.

However, without the generosity of donations from people outside of Shalom, the hospice will not be able to keep offering its services.

The charity has launched a Crowdfunder page that allows people to make either a one-off or a monthly donation. There is also an option to create your own fundraising event to raise funds for Shalom House.

“Charities are under ever increasing demands to fund themselves, other services have alternative options. There is no alternative for Shalom House,” said Sam.

“We aren’t just relying on the public’s generosity to continue to deliver our essential services, we need it.

“This will allow us to carry on providing this one-of-a-kind service for the people of Pembrokeshire.”

To support Shalom House click on the link above, or visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/shalom-house-hospice.