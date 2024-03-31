A club night will be returning to a Cardigan venue in April.

On April 6, from 8pm to 1am, Clwb Mwldan will host a night featuring an array of musical styles such as jazz, hip-hop, and house music.

The event, organised by Wozza and Stardust, has tickets priced at £5 if bought in advance or £6 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the box office.