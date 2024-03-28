Audley Burnett, 68, of Felindre, was charged alongside nine others – including Greta Thunberg – with an offence of being a public assembly participant failing to comply with a condition under section 14 of the Public Order Act.

It was alleged that on October 17, protestors outside the InterContinental Hotel, on Park Lane in London, did not remain on the pavement to the south of the hotel, adjacent to Piccadilly.

Environmental campaigners joined Fossil Free London's protest outside the hotel on October 17 as oil executives were due to speak for the first day of the three-day Energy Intelligence Forum.

Burnett pleaded not guilty to the public order offence on November 15.

His case was back before the court on March 18, where it was adjourned until May 24 at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Burnett was re-admitted to bail.

His co-defendants Bas Spruijt, 27, of Higher Easthams Lane in Merriott, Somerset; Leon Edwards, 58, of Holt Hill of Stourton Caundle in Dorset; Richard Baxter, 62, of Redland Park in the Redland area of Bristol; and Craig Vaz, 60, of Higher Easthams Lane in Merriott, all also pleaded not guilty to the same offence, and their cases will return to court on the same date.

Greta Thunberg, 21, of London; Lars Joseph Christofer Kebbon, 19, of London; Peter Barker, 59, of Llangammarch Wells in Powys; Joshua Unwin, 32, Redoubt Close in Hitchin, Hertfordshire; and Jeff Rice, 57, of North End in Farndon, Nottinghamshire, pleaded not guilty to the same charge on November 15. On February 2, their cases were dismissed and not guilty verdicts were entered.