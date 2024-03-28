Jake Bowman-Davies, 25, of Lighthouse Drive in Llanstadwell, had previously been granted bail at Swansea Crown Court on January 22.

Bowman-Davies was accused of assaulting his partner and damaging her mobile phone in Milford Haven on December 17.

He was also alleged to have then strangled his partner’s mother, and was accused of assaulting her father – both also on the same date.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating, one of strangulation, and one of criminal damage at Swansea Crown Court, and was granted bail.

He appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 20 charged with breaching the terms of his bail.

The breach was proved, and Bowman-Davies was remanded in to custody.

He will face a trial on July 16.