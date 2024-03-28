As visitors make their way to the coastlines for the Easter holidays, RNLI lifeguards have begun to patrol the beaches for the first time this season. They started on March 23.

Whitesands beach and Tenby South Beach will be actively monitored.

The former will have lifeguards on the sands from 10am to 6pm throughout the holidays, March 23- April 7.

The latter will follow suit but only during the Easter weekend, March 29-31.

The RNLI has revealed statistics indicating that, since its inception in 2001, the lifeguards of West Wales have serviced 8,865 incidents and saved 115 lives.

The current cold season marks a heightened risk of cold water shock.

The RNLI has recommended the use of wetsuits for beachgoers, to mitigate this risk, and the employment of a floatation device.

In their recent intensive training for the holidays, North Pembrokeshire's lifeguard supervisor, Noah Harvatt, described their aim to keep everyone safe.

Mr Harvatt said: "Should people plan on going in the sea during the holidays, we encourage them to visit Whitesands Beach or Tenby South on Easter weekend.

"We'll be patrolling and can keep an eye on you between our flags.

"Our goal is to keep everyone safe."

He added that in case of difficulty, anyone should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

His advice for those who unexpectedly fall into chilly water is to relax and sustain floating, alongside the RNLI prescribed advice.

Taking advantage of patrolled beaches minimises the likelihood of such incidents.