According to Allergy UK, one in four adults in the UK is affected by hay fever, and the number has tripled in the past thirty years.

As sufferers will know, hay fever doesn’t just strike when you’re outside; pollen particles can -and do - make their way indoors, too.

So, while it looks like we won't be getting rid of hay fever anytime soon, the home and interior experts at NEXT have produced the ultimate guide to hay fever-proofing your home.

Top tips for hay fever sufferers:

1. Invest in silk pillowcases

We spend around a third of our lives sleeping, and if there is one place where pollen is likely to stick around when transferred indoors, it is where we rest our heads at night. Silk, with its natural hypoallergenic properties, is known to be beneficial for those who suffer from seasonal allergies.

For those desperately seeking to ease the symptoms of hay fever during the summer season, Next’s Silk Pillowcase comes in white or silver and retails from £40.

2. Declutter regularly

For those suffering from hay fever, spring cleaning should ideally take place all year round.

Decluttering the home regularly helps to remove items that can create a build-up of dust and dirt, meaning allergens will struggle to stick around with little to attach themselves to. It’s also recommended to dust using a damp cloth, as dry dusting can often cause dust to spread into the air.

3. Bathe pets once a week

As much as we love our furry friends, pets can bring all kinds of dirt into the home, including allergens which can be spread by shedding fur throughout the home. Bathing pets at least once a week can reduce the chance of spreading dust and pollen particles brought in from the outdoors.

Owning a pet also means it is best to vacuum more frequently to clean up any pet hairs that may be shed throughout different rooms in the house. Next’s Bagless Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner by Tower sells for £90 and contains a HEPA filtration system that works by trapping a larger number of small particles. This means thorough results when cleaning around the home.

4. Avoid flowering houseplants

Houseplants make a great addition to our homes for many reasons. However, there are some houseplants you should be wary of if you want to alleviate those pesky hay fever symptoms. Flowering houseplants such as Orchids, Stephanotis and Spider plants may potentially worsen hay fever symptoms due to their pollen production.

Spreading aquarium gravel over the soil in potted houseplants can also help to contain mould, which contributes to allergy symptoms.

While there are several houseplants to avoid for those who are allergy-prone, there are also houseplants that can help prevent the onset of hay fever symptoms. Peace lilies not only provide an elegant aesthetic in the home, but their purifying qualities result in cleaner air.

For a tranquil touch, Next are selling a Peace Lily plant for £22, housed in a grey crackle glaze ceramic.

5. Steam mop floors regularly

A home with laminate, tile, or wooden flooring can easily collect a build-up of dust. The best way to prevent this is to use a steam mop to deep clean the floor and ensure any particles are thoroughly washed away.