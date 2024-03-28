On Friday, March 22, shortly before 4pm, the Tenby RNLI all-weather lifeboat Haydn Miller was launched to assist the Wales Air Ambulance with a fallen climber located at Gilman Point, near Pendine.

The climber had suffered a significant fall of 15 metres off a cliff and was cut off by the incoming tide. The Wales Air Ambulance had landed on the beach, but were unable to get to the patient due to the incoming tide.

The Y-boat was quickly sent out to transport the medics to the patient.

An additional inshore lifeboat, capable of carrying more people and equipment, was also dispatched.

As treatment was being administered, a Coastguard rescue helicopter joined the rescue operation.

The casualty, once stabilised, was secured onto a stretcher and, with the medics, was winched into the helicopter.

They were all then flown to a hospital in Cardiff.

The Tenby lifeboat crew returned to the station, just before 6pm.

The condition of the injured climber is currently unknown.