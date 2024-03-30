The carnival came to Cardigan last week with performances, food dance and music.
Butetown Carnival brought part of the famous Cardiff celebration to Ceredigion for one day only in a reimagined winter showcase.
This included a vibrant fusion of a traditional Welsh Mari Lwyd with a jazzy Brazilian twist in a music and dance performance which spilled onto the streets of Cardigan before returning to Small World Theatre.
There the Bute Town musicians entertained and got the crowd on its feet.
Delicious Moroccan food was provided by local chef Zahia and family before a lively jam session with One Voice Choir, Molara and the musicians.
The event carried on into the early evening with carnival-goers young and old filling the dancefloor for a fusion of different musical talents and styles.
The free event was supported by Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru | Arts Council of Wales and the Welsh Government’s Anti Racist Wales Action Plan.
“It was such a marvellous afternoon and evening,” said one attendee. “I sang, I danced, I ate amazing food and enjoyed performances from accomplished musicians and dancers. What’s not to like?”
