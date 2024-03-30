Butetown Carnival brought part of the famous Cardiff celebration to Ceredigion for one day only in a reimagined winter showcase.

This included a vibrant fusion of a traditional Welsh Mari Lwyd with a jazzy Brazilian twist in a music and dance performance which spilled onto the streets of Cardigan before returning to Small World Theatre.

The carnival came to Cardigan town last week (Image: David Edmunds Photography)

There the Bute Town musicians entertained and got the crowd on its feet.

Delicious Moroccan food was provided by local chef Zahia and family before a lively jam session with One Voice Choir, Molara and the musicians.

Butetown Carnival musicians (Image: David Edmunds Photography)

The event carried on into the early evening with carnival-goers young and old filling the dancefloor for a fusion of different musical talents and styles.

The free event was supported by Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru | Arts Council of Wales and the Welsh Government’s Anti Racist Wales Action Plan.

Butetown Carnival danced and made music in Cardigan. (Image: David Edmunds Photography)

“It was such a marvellous afternoon and evening,” said one attendee. “I sang, I danced, I ate amazing food and enjoyed performances from accomplished musicians and dancers. What’s not to like?”