The defendants were charged with drink-driving and driving while high on cocaine.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

JAMES OLD, 20, of Old Mart Ground in Narberth, has been banned after driving while high on cocaine.

Old was accused of driving a Renault Kangoo on the A478 at Templeton on November 15.

When tested by police, he recorded having 52 micrograms of cocaine per litre (µg/L) of blood and 785µg/L of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine.

The legal limits – to exclude accidental exposure – are 10µg/L for cocaine and 50µg/L for benzoylecgonine.

Old pleaded guilty to two charges of drug-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

He was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 in costs and an £80 surcharge. Old was also banned from driving for a year.

RICHARD EVANS, 44, Dan Y Coed in Cwmavon, Neath Port Talbot, was caught drink-driving.

Evans was driving a Mercedes-Benz on Narberth Road in Tenby on March 12. When breathalysed, he recorded having 41 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Evans pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on March 26.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and was hit with a £120 fine. Evans must also pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.