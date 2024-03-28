Joshua Lea, 21, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with common assault.

It was alleged that he assaulted a man at the Silverdale Inn and Lodge in Johnston on February 23.

He pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court on March 26.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. Lea was granted bail, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 23.