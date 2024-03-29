More than 150 girls from eight schools across the county participated in the ECB National Indoor Cricket Championship at the Meads Leisure Centre in Milford Haven.

Teams from Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Ysgol Caer Elen, Ysgol Greenhill, Ysgol Harri Tudur, Haverfordwest High VC, Milford Haven and Redhill High were involved in the month-long festival of cricket.

In the Under 13s section, Milford Haven snatched victory from a formidable Ysgol Harri Tudur, whereas Ysgol Greenhill emerged winners against the same team in the Under 15s competition.

Both winning teams went on to defend Pembrokeshire's pride in the South Wales Finals staged at Swansea University.

Cricket development officer at Sports Pembrokeshire, Martin Jones, said: "There was some excellent cricket played in a competitive but sporting manner by all concerned.

"The girls were a credit to themselves and their schools."

Sponsor Stephen Thornton of Valero Energy also received gratitude for his support to the competition.

In Swansea, the Pembrokeshire represented teams showcased their skills at a higher level, earning wide appreciation, though narrowly missed getting through to the semi-finals.