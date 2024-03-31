The annual Hywel Dda ‘Loved and Lost Baby Remembrance Service’ is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Carmarthen.

Arranged by health board staff and led by the spiritual care department (chaplaincy), the service has been a source of enduring comfort for grieving families.

The commemoration will take place at Bethel Chapel, Hill House, Picton Terrace.

The chapel can be located behind the Welsh Government offices and the Army Reserve Centre on Picton Terrace, boasting ample parking.

Euryl Howells, senior chaplain at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "This service of remembrance is an important moment in the year when parents and families who has been affected by the very sad experience of babies who have passed away.

"Experiencing the loss of a baby is an incredibly painful experience, and we hope this service allows parents and their families and staff to reflect and remember in a space surrounded by support and love, as they continue on their journey of separation and grief.

"The loss of a baby is overwhelming and emotional, but to meet others who are experiencing loss in a similar way can be helpful."

Anyone unable to attend and wishing to commemorate their loved one is encouraged to email a message to Loved.Forever.HDD@wales.nhs.uk by Tuesday, April 23 2024.

For more information, contact Euryl Howells at 01267 227563 or Euryl.Howells2@wales.nhs.uk.