Both Good Friday, March 29, and Easter Monday, April 1, are bank holidays where payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) won't be made.

If you are due to receive a DWP benefit payment on either day, you may find you receive your payment on a different day.

While you may be paid earlier in some cases, the money will also have to last you longer, as payment dates will return to normal after the Easter bank holiday weekend.

If your payment is due on either Good Friday, it is likely you will receive the payment on Thursday, March 28.

The same is true for those expecting a payment on Easter Monday.

If you’re payment is due on a different day, it will arrive in your account as normal and the amount you are due to be paid will remain the same.

These are the benefits that may be affected by the Easter bank holiday weekend:

Attendance allowance

Carer’s allowance

Child benefit

Disability living allowance

Employment and support allowance

Income support

Jobseeker’s allowance

Pension credit

Personal independence payment (PIP)

State pension

Tax credits

Universal credit

DWP Universal Credit payments to increase

Millions of people in who receive Universal Credit will see their payments from the DWP increase next month.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that DWP Universal Credit payments would be rising in the new financial year during 2023’s autumn statement.

At that time, Mr Hunt told MPs in the House of Commons that the Government would increase Universal Credit and other benefits by 6.7 per cent, in line with September’s inflation figures.

The increase, which comes into force from April 1, will be worth an “average £470 for 5.5 million households”, the Chancellor said.

Pensioners set for £900 increase

Pensioners will see their state pension increase by up to £900 next month, as an announcement made at last year’s autumn statement comes into effect.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock on pensions would be honoured, with state pensions set to rise from April 1.

Under the triple lock – which guarantees an increase in line with average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is highest - pensions will increase by 8.5 per cent next month.

He told MPs: "The triple lock has helped lift 250,000 older people out of poverty since its inception in 2011.

"It has been a lifeline for many during times of inflation.

"We honour our commitment to the triple lock in full. We will increase the new state pension by 8.5 per cent, worth up to £900 more a year."