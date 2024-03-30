The series entitled "Tom the Lion" is the brainchild of John Likeman, a former teacher and current entrepreneur who has 20 years' classroom experience behind him.

Drawn from his experiences in the classroom, Mr Likeman aims to provide young readers with tools to navigate complicated feelings, from loneliness to happiness and impatience to gratitude.

Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, headteacher at Anderton Park Primary School in Birmingham, praised the series, saying: "I love the way feelings are usualised and reflected upon, from loneliness to happiness, impatience to gratitude.

"The stories show how simplicity and thoughtfulness are such an important part of our lives.

"It is excellent that Welsh Education and Y Lolfa are leading the wellbeing way in such a beautiful clear way."

The series has also been endorsed by Professor Robert Klassen of Oxford University who said: "The Tom the Lion series is an engaging read for young children, with attractive illustrations, and gently addresses serious topics such as the importance of social relationships, awareness, and being physically active."

The series, successfully trialled in schools across Swansea, Ceredigion, and Carmarthenshire, centres around Tom the Lion and his squirrel friends, Hazel and Sid.

With captivating narratives and clever use of characterisation, the series engages students in thoughtful conversations about their wellbeing.

Jon Rennie, managing director at the award-winning Cloth Cat studios in Cardiff, collaborated with Raven Technologies in this endeavour.

Mr Rennie said: "Cloth Cat is delighted to continue its partnership with Raven Technologies on the new Tom the Lion books.

"The series represents a collaboration of storytelling and education that will support children both at home and school, giving parents the help they need to navigate these important subjects."

Each book deals with a challenging subject - peace, loneliness, empathy - reflecting one of the New Economics Foundation's 'Five Ways to Wellbeing': connecting, keeping learning, being active, taking notice and giving.

Inclusive in their design, the books also feature accompanying audiobooks via QR codes - a thoughtful touch for children with reading issues. Tom is voiced by Ysgol Bro Preseli student Gwion Bowen.

Mr Likeman, who brought this project to life through his company Raven Technologies, has hinted at future plans for the series, saying: "There are plans to develop Tom the Lion into an animated series, and we want to add further titles to the book series."

The Tom the Lion series, designed to help more children navigate their wellbeing and emotions, is available now.

With a price tag of £4.99 per book or £20 for the complete series, these books promise to be much more than just bedtime stories.