Cases of black mould tend to rise as we enter spring and summer as a result of humidity and temperatures beginning to increase.

It's not only unsightly but it can be bad for your health too.

This is why we need to tackle black mould head-on.

With this in mind, Louise Hobson, spokesperson at United Silicones, has provided tips on how to remove this fungus from your shower.

The expert also recommended some common household items that can be picked up from many major supermarkets from 35p.

What causes black mould in the shower?





“Mould thrives in moist and warm environments, which is why it is so common in bathrooms," Louise explained.

The expert added that the higher humidity and temperatures in Spring create the perfect conditions for mould and mildew to develop.

She notes that it becomes more difficult to maintain dry and fresh air in bathrooms at this time of year.

Louise continued: "Heatwaves make the situation worse, increasing humidity levels to their peak and severely limiting proper ventilation, and therefore bathrooms become an even better environment for mould to grow.”

Is mould bad for your health?





“Prolonged mould exposure can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, and skin irritation," according to the expert.

Louise added that it can lead to respiratory problems, sinus infections, asthma attacks, and fungal infections, which may affect the skin, lungs, or other organs.

What you will need to get rid of black mould in the bathroom?





The pro has explained everything you will need to get rid of black mould in your bathroom:

White vinegar - 35p in supermarkets

Spray bottle

Rubber gloves

Scrub brush

Clean rags or cloth

How do I stop mould in my shower?





Louise has shared some key instructions for banishing black mould from your bathroom:

Mould spores can irritate the skin and lungs. Make sure you open any doors and windows and use protective rubber gloves.

Create a mixture that is equal parts vinegar and water to avoid causing slight etching on the shower. Fill a spray bottle with the distilled solution.

Spray the black mould generously with the vinegar solution.

Allow the vinegar solution to sit on the black mould for one hour so that the mixture can penetrate and kill the spores.

After an hour, use the protective gloves and scrub the mouldy area thoroughly with a stiff scrub brush to loosen the mould from the surface

Once the mould is removed, rinse the surface of the shower with clean water and dry the area thoroughly with clean rags and cloth to reduce any dampness

Dispose of the rags and gloves in a sealed bin bag

For stubborn mould, you may need to repeat the process