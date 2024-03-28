A PEMBROKE man is accused of driving on a pavement to avoid a queue of traffic.
Joseph Murphy, 22, of Windsor Road, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.
Murphy was accused of careless driving after it was alleged that dashcam footage showed that he drove a Mercedes on the pavement to pass a stationary queue of traffic on the A477 in Pembroke Dock on August 28.
He was also charged with driving on that occasion without insurance.
Murphy also faced a charge of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle – that same Mercedes – when required.
The case was heard before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 27. It was adjourned, and Murphy will return to court on June 5 to enter his pleas.
