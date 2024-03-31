Andrew Chapman, 29, of Peniel, was on trial at Swansea Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting the teenager in Carmarthenshire on September 21.

Chapman was accused of, while sitting in his vehicle, asking the teenager for a kiss and then reaching out the window and touching her jacket around the area of her chest.

He denied the offence.

Last week, Judge Catherine Richards discharged the jury after around six hours of deliberations after it became clear that, even with extra time, they were unlikely to reach a verdict that at least 10 of them agreed upon.

Chapman was remanded back in to custody as the Crown Prosecution Service was given time to consider whether a re-trial was sought.

The case came back before Swansea Crown Court on March 28, where it was confirmed that a re-trial would take place from July 8.