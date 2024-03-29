Known as the greatest portrait artist of his era, John Singer Sargent's unique approach changed the art world.

The screening, 'John Singer Sargent - Fashion & Swagger', arrives at Milford Haven's Torch Theatre on April 16, courtesy of Exhibition on Screen.

By interviewing curators, style influencers, and contemporary fashionistas, the film highlights Sargent’s influence on art, culture, and fashion.

One of the producers, Phil Grabsky, said: "As filmmakers, both director David Bickerstaff and I have been thrilled to make this film about Sargent, someone I consider a truly astounding artist."

He elaborated on the significance of this artist: "John Singer Sargent, despite being the most famous portrait artist of the late 19th century, is no longer a household name."

The exhibition displays 50 paintings by Sargent accompanied by a stunning array of clothing and accessories donned by his subjects.

The artist's portrayal of his sitters’ distinct personalities, power dynamics, and gender identities during their time continues to be relevant today.

Catch the screening at the Torch Theatre at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at the Torch Theatre website or from the box office.