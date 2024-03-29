The latest Narberth Jazz night doubled as a 60th birthday celebration for musician Dave Jones.
An evening of melodic jazz was savoured by an enthusiastic audience at the Plas Hotel, Narberth on March 21. The entertainment came from the Dave Jones Quintet.
Playing an array of music, the quintet presented renditions of Kenny Garrett's music, as well his own compositions, including 'A Hole In One' and 'Happy People'.
The quintet previously performed to a packed audience at Pizza Express Jazz Club in Soho, where their live album was recorded, which now requires a second pressing due to demand.
Among the musicians performing alongside Jones were Andy Hague, Ben Waghorn, Ashley John Long, and Adam Merrell.
Looking forward, next month, Narberth Jazz will host the Eddie Gripper Trio, with 23-year-old pianist Eddie Gripper launching his new album 'Home'.
As always, tickets are available from the Narberth Jazz website.
