This sought-after status is an acknowledgment by the Welsh Government of the Trust's endeavour to expand its existing and future workforce and to catalyse research and innovation.

From April 1, 2024, it will be known as the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.

Chief executive Jason Killens said: "We’re delighted to have secured University Trust status, but this is much more than just a name change.

"It’s an exciting opportunity to formally recognise the role we play in the education and development of ambulance workers and the world-class research we undertake to improve public health and advance treatments in the NHS, making a difference to people’s lives."

According to Jo Kelso, the trust's head of workforce education and development, this will bolster relations with universities in Wales and the wider university network.

She underlined that it further supports the expansion of capabilities and knowledge within every area of the service.

Assistant director of research and innovation, Professor Nigel Rees, added: "University Trust status is a fitting recognition of the efforts our people, and national and international partners who are collaborating to develop world class efficient, effective and sustainable healthcare."

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for health and social care, Eluned Morgan, expressed pleasure at granting the status, which ensures university expertise improves the quality of patient care.

The Trust will start progressively rebranding to reflect its new title, and its fresh Crown Badge following the coronation of King Charles III.