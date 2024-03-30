Aidan Hughes, 41, of Wesley Way in Spittal, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with five offences.

Hughes had previously admitted dangerous driving in a Nissan Juke near his home address in Spittal on December 12. He also admitted he was driving without a licence after it was revoked on account of disability in April 2014.

He had also pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers on that date, and that he used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence.

Hughes was disqualified from driving by the court on February 16 and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

He was due to be sentenced on March 28, but was late attending court.

"The defendant apologises for his lateness," Jon Tarrant said, defending.

"They arrived on the train just after one o'clock."

Mr Tarrant said it appeared that Hughes went for a walk after arriving and "got lost", causing him to be late for his sentencing hearing.

The judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, set a new date, with Hughes now set to be sentenced on April 5.

"I will be here very early," Hughes said from the dock.