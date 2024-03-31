The band took part in the National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham.

Competing in the Yamaha Performance section against 16 other bands from around the UK, the young musicians achieved second place.

Their performances of Slaidburn March by William Rimmer, Pater Noster by Rebecca Lunberg, along with a solo performance of Stuart Johnson's Bandstand Boogie by principle cornet player Carys Wood, struck a chord with the judges.

Carys was awarded Best Soloist, with judge Gavin Saynor praising her emotional performance on March 23.

Coordinator for Pembrokeshire Music Service, Miranda Morgan, shared her delight: "We are absolutely delighted for the Pembrokeshire Music Service Youth Brass Band on their runner-up placement at the National Youth Brass Band Championships 2024!

"An outstanding achievement."

She emphasised the overall positive experience by adding: "It was a lovely positive day of music-making and a great opportunity for our young players, many of whom have not been to a Brass Band contest before."

She also thanked the pupils, conductor Ian Wilkinson and the staff.

The band's next performance will be at Music at the Manor, a celebration of music, at Scolton Manor on May 10.